Nagpur, Nov 23 Barring a rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Weak supply coupled with healthy hike in producing regions also boosted prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, reports about damage of crop in Southern parts because of unseasonal rains and fresh rise on NCDEX also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-40,900 26,000-39,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-41,000 26,100-39,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 39,000-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 26,000-40,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,500-39,700 Amravati 1,000 25,000-38,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,800-39,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,500-39,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 39,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,000, Washim -35,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 672 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,930 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 724 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 720 Soyoil refined 717 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723, Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 726, Parbhani - 726, Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 720, Supa - 723, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -33,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.1 degree Celsius (66.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)