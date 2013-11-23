Nagpur, Nov 23 Barring a rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Weak supply coupled with healthy hike
in producing regions also boosted prices, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, sunflower refined,
rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in
mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC firmed up on increased demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices, reports about damage of crop in Southern parts because of
unseasonal rains and fresh rise on NCDEX also helped to push up prices, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-40,900 26,000-39,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-41,000 26,100-39,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 39,000-40,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 26,000-40,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 25,500-39,700
Amravati 1,000 25,000-38,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,800-39,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,500-39,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 39,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,000,
Washim -35,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 712
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 672
Cottonseed refined 705 705
Cottonseed solvent 685 685
Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,930
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 710 710
Soyoil Solvent 670 670
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 710 710
Soyoil Solvent 670 670
Cottonseed refined oil 700 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 720 720
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 724 724
JALNA
Soyoil refined 720 720
Soyoil refined 717 717
NANDED
Soyoil refined 722 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723,
Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 726, Parbhani - 726,
Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 720, Supa - 723, Sangli - 727.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200
Akola -33,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300,
Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.1 degree Celsius (66.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)