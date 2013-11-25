Nagpur, Nov 25 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell as demand slows. Easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean oil and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and rapeseed oil prices today opened on weak note on poor demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. * Linseed, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected prices here in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-40,300 26,000-39,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-40,400 26,100-39,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 39,000-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 26,000-40,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,500-39,500 Amravati 1,000 25,000-39,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,800-39,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,500-39,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 39,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,500, Washim - 35,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 672 Cottonseed refined 700 705 Cottonseed solvent 680 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 910 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 710 Soyoil Solvent 666 670 Cottonseed refined 695 700 Cottonseed solvent 675 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 710 Soyoil Solvent 667 670 Cottonseed refined oil 695 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 715 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 719 723 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 721 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 718, Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 726, Parbhani - 726, Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 715, Supa - 718, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -33,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.6 degree Celsius (67.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *