Nagpur, Nov 26 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists
amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned
bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Sharp fall on NCDEX in
soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and
coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported fresh fall in absence of buyers amid
increased supply from producing regions. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to
soymeal, high moisture content arrival, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in weak trading activity,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-38,300 26,000-39,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-38,400 26,100-39,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 6,000 26,000-38,300
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,500 25,500-36,700
Amravati 1,000 25,000-37,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,800-37,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,300-38,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 36,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500,
Washim - 36,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 706
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 668
Cottonseed refined 695 700
Cottonseed solvent 675 679
Groundnut oil (loose) 910 910
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,540
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 701 705
Soyoil Solvent 660 664
Cottonseed refined 690 693
Cottonseed solvent 670 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 702 705
Soyoil Solvent 661 666
Cottonseed refined oil 690 693
Cottonseed solvent oil 670 674
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 713
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
713 715
JALNA
Soyoil refined
711 715
NANDED
Soyoil refined 711 717
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 717,
Koosnoor - 712, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200
Akola -33,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300,
Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)