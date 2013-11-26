Nagpur, Nov 26 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported fresh fall in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, high moisture content arrival, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-38,300 26,000-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-38,400 26,100-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 6,000 26,000-38,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,500 25,500-36,700 Amravati 1,000 25,000-37,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,800-37,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,300-38,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 36,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 36,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500, Washim - 36,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 706 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 668 Cottonseed refined 695 700 Cottonseed solvent 675 679 Groundnut oil (loose) 910 910 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,540 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 705 Soyoil Solvent 660 664 Cottonseed refined 690 693 Cottonseed solvent 670 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 705 Soyoil Solvent 661 666 Cottonseed refined oil 690 693 Cottonseed solvent oil 670 674 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 713 715 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 717, Koosnoor - 712, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -33,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)