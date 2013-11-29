Nagpur, Nov 29 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed and rapeseed oil also showed weak tendency on lack of demand from traders amid increased supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported weak on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices forced to pull down prices here. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-39,200 26,600-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-39,300 26,700-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 26,000-39,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 26,500-38,100 Amravati 1,500 25,800-38,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,200-38,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 26,400-38,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,900, Washim - 37,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 697 697 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 657 657 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 900 910 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil Solvent 655 655 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil Solvent 657 657 Cottonseed refined oil 690 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 670 670 DHULIA Soyoil refined 704 704 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 699 JALNA Soyoil refined 706 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 703, Supa - 708, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,200 33,500-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -33,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius (84.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.9 degree Celsius (62.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *