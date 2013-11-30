Nagpur, Nov 30 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted down here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC continued to move down on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil & soymeal, high moisture content arrival and easy condition on NCDEX also pushed down prices in thin trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-38,800 26,600-39,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-38,900 26,700-39,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 6,000 26,000-38,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 26,200-38,100 Amravati 1,500 25,800-38,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,200-38,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 26,000-38,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,700, Washim - 37,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 655 Cottonseed refined 685 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 900 910 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 695 Soyoil Solvent 650 655 Cottonseed refined 685 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 689 695 Soyoil Solvent 648 654 Cottonseed refined oil 685 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 670 DHULIA Soyoil refined 699 704 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 696 699 JALNA Soyoil refined 702 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 704 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 698, Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 707, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 700, Supa - 703, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.5 degree Celsius (65.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *