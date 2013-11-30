Nagpur, Nov 30 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global
trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also
affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted down here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from local
crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC continued to move down on lack of buying support from
local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in
soyabean oil & soymeal, high moisture content arrival and easy condition on NCDEX
also pushed down prices in thin trading activity.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-38,800 26,600-39,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-38,900 26,700-39,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 6,000 26,000-38,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 26,200-38,100
Amravati 1,500 25,800-38,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 26,200-38,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 26,000-38,700
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,700,
Washim - 37,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 695
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 655
Cottonseed refined 685 690
Cottonseed solvent 665 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 900 910
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 690 695
Soyoil Solvent 650 655
Cottonseed refined 685 690
Cottonseed solvent 665 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 689 695
Soyoil Solvent 648 654
Cottonseed refined oil 685 690
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 670
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 699 704
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
696 699
JALNA
Soyoil refined
702 706
NANDED
Soyoil refined 700 704
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 698,
Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 707,
Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 700, Supa - 703, Sangli - 705.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000
Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300,
Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.5 degree Celsius (65.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 18
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
