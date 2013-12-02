Nagpur, Dec 2 Barring a sharp fall in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled rapeseed oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady condition in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid
increased supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas market in last
three sessions also affected sentiment in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on renewed demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based crushing
plants also boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,100-39,000 26,000-39,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,200-39,000 26,100-39,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 8,000 26,100-39,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 3,000 26,500-38,400
Amravati 1,000 25,700-38,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 26,300-38,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 26,000-38,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500,
Washim - 37,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya 10 6,400-6,600 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 665 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 900 900
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 690 690
Soyoil Solvent 650 650
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 665 665
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 688 688
Soyoil Solvent 648 648
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 699 699
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
696 696
JALNA
Soyoil refined
702 702
NANDED
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 698,
Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 707,
Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 700, Supa - 703, Sangli - 705.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,500-33,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600
Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900,
Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.3 degree Celsius (59.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *