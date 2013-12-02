Nagpur, Dec 2 Barring a sharp fall in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled rapeseed oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas market in last three sessions also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,100-39,000 26,000-39,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,200-39,000 26,100-39,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 26,100-39,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 26,500-38,400 Amravati 1,000 25,700-38,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 26,300-38,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 26,000-38,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,500, Washim - 37,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,400-6,600 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 900 900 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil Solvent 650 650 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 699 699 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 696 696 JALNA Soyoil refined 702 702 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 698, Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 707, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 700, Supa - 703, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 33,500-33,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius (59.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *