Nagpur, Dec 4 Quiet conditions developed in the major oil in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharastra following ample supply against scattered deals. Buying activity declined at existing historic high levels as no trader was in mood for any commitment. Fresh fall in international edible oils and weak trading activity on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid good supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition on international soymeal market also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC quoted down on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to soruces. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,100-39,000 26,600-39,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,200-39,100 26,700-39,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,200 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 26,100-39,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,900-38,500 Amravati 1,000 25,900-38,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,300-39,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 26,000-38,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,900, Malkapur - 37,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,700, Washim - 37,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 685 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 645 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 900 900 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 684 684 Soyoil Solvent 644 644 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 644 644 Cottonseed refined oil 679 679 Cottonseed solvent oil 659 659 DHULIA Soyoil refined 694 694 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 691 691 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 698 NANDED Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 694, Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 701, Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 695, Supa - 698, Sangli - 701. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,300 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius (87.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius (59.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *