Nagpur, Dec 4 Quiet conditions developed in the major oil in the Vidarbha region
of Western Maharastra following ample supply against scattered deals. Buying activity declined
at existing historic high levels as no trader was in mood for any commitment. Fresh fall in
international edible oils and weak trading activity on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected
sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in sluggish
trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid good supply from
local crushing plants. Easy condition on international soymeal market also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC quoted down on lack of buying support from local
crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in soymeal, no
takers to soyabean oil and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices
in thin trading activity, according to soruces.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,100-39,000 26,600-39,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,200-39,100 26,700-39,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,700-38,200 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 26,100-39,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 25,900-38,500
Amravati 1,000 25,900-38,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 26,300-39,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 26,000-38,600
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,900, Malkapur - 37,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,700,
Washim - 37,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 685
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 645
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 900 900
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 684 684
Soyoil Solvent 644 644
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 685 685
Soyoil Solvent 644 644
Cottonseed refined oil 679 679
Cottonseed solvent oil 659 659
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 694 694
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
691 691
JALNA
Soyoil refined
698 698
NANDED
Soyoil refined 695 695
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 694,
Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 701,
Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 695, Supa - 698, Sangli - 701.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,300 33,000-33,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600
Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900,
Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.8 degree Celsius (87.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.3 degree Celsius (59.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *