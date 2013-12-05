Nagpur, Dec 5 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,500-39,600 26,000-39,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,700-39,700 26,100-39,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,200 37,700-38,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 26,600-39,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 26,200-39,100 Amravati 2,000 25,900-38,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 26,600-39,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 26,000-38,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,200, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,900, Washim - 37,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 648 Cottonseed refined 680 685 Cottonseed solvent 660 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 900 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,510 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 684 688 Soyoil Solvent 644 647 Cottonseed refined 680 685 Cottonseed solvent 660 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 688 Soyoil Solvent 644 648 Cottonseed refined oil 679 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 659 664 DHULIA Soyoil refined 694 698 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 691 694 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 702 NANDED Soyoil refined 695 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 694, Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 701, Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 695, Supa - 698, Sangli - 701. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,300 32,800-33,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.08 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *