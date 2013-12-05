Nagpur, Dec 5 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions
also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP
oil prices ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on renewed demand from local crushing
plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing
plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,500-39,600 26,000-39,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,700-39,700 26,100-39,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,700-38,200 37,700-38,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 7,000 26,600-39,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 3,000 26,200-39,100
Amravati 2,000 25,900-38,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 26,600-39,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 26,000-38,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,200, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,000, Malkapur - 37,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,900,
Washim - 37,300, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 690
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 648
Cottonseed refined 680 685
Cottonseed solvent 660 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 900
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,510 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 684 688
Soyoil Solvent 644 647
Cottonseed refined 680 685
Cottonseed solvent 660 665
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 685 688
Soyoil Solvent 644 648
Cottonseed refined oil 679 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 659 664
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 694 698
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
691 694
JALNA
Soyoil refined
698 702
NANDED
Soyoil refined 695 700
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 694,
Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 701,
Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 695, Supa - 698, Sangli - 701.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,300 32,800-33,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600
Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900,
Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.08 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
