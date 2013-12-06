Nagpur, Dec 6 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today recovered in the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from
producing regions. Notable hike in American soya digam prices, fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and weak overseas supply also helped to push up prices,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and
coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed firm tendency on renewed demand from local traders amid weak
supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported down on lack of demand from local crushing
plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, high moisture
content arrival and healthy soyabean arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also
affected prices here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,600-37,800 26,000-38,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,700-38,900 26,100-38,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,400-37,800 37,400-37,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 25,600-37,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 25,000-37,200
Amravati 2,000 25,200-37,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,200-37,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,300-37,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,600, Malkapur - 37,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,400,
Washim - 37,300, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya 10 6,500-6,700 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 687
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 646
Cottonseed refined 682 680
Cottonseed solvent 662 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 900
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,510 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 687 685
Soyoil Solvent 647 643
Cottonseed refined 678 676
Cottonseed solvent 658 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 686 683
Soyoil Solvent 646 643
Cottonseed refined oil 679 677
Cottonseed solvent oil 659 657
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 695 692
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
694 691
JALNA
Soyoil refined
698 696
NANDED
Soyoil refined 695 694
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 694,
Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 701,
Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 695, Supa - 698, Sangli - 701.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 32,800-33,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600
Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900,
Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.8 degree Celsius (51.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *