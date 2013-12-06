Nagpur, Dec 6 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices today recovered in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable hike in American soya digam prices, fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and weak overseas supply also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, high moisture content arrival and healthy soyabean arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,600-37,800 26,000-38,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,700-38,900 26,100-38,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,400-37,800 37,400-37,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 25,600-37,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,000-37,200 Amravati 2,000 25,200-37,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,200-37,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,300-37,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,600, Malkapur - 37,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,400, Washim - 37,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,500-6,700 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 687 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 646 Cottonseed refined 682 680 Cottonseed solvent 662 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 900 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,510 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,955 1,955 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 685 Soyoil Solvent 647 643 Cottonseed refined 678 676 Cottonseed solvent 658 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 683 Soyoil Solvent 646 643 Cottonseed refined oil 679 677 Cottonseed solvent oil 659 657 DHULIA Soyoil refined 695 692 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 694 691 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 696 NANDED Soyoil refined 695 694 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 694, Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 701, Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 695, Supa - 698, Sangli - 701. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 32,800-33,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -33,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 34,200, Latur - 34,100, Nanded - 34,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.8 degree Celsius (51.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *