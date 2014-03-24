Nagpur, Mar 24 In range-bound trade, soyabean and castor oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam reported downward trend. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in castor oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-41,000 31,600-40,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-41,100 31,700-40,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,500-43,000 42,500-43,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 31,000-41,000 Amravati 200 31,400-40,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 31,400-40,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 200 31,700-40,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,400, Washim - 41,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 668 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 682 682 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 910 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 708 Soyoil Solvent 666 670 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 709 Soyoil Solvent 667 669 Cottonseed refined oil 697 697 Cottonseed solvent oil 677 667 DHULIA Soyoil refined 716 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 716 718 JALNA Soyoil refined 713 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 718 721 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716, Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 717, Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 718, Supa - 718, Sangli - 716. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,200-36,700 36,300-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,800, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 36,500, Nanded - 37,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.2 degree Celsius (98.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.4 degree Celsius (66.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)