Nagpur, Mar 25 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered strongly on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in yesterday evening. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, repeated enquiries from South-based plants and firm trend in overseas soyabean prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-41,000 32,200-40,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-41,100 32,200-40,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 31,900-41,000 Amravati 100 32,100-40,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,400-40,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 31,800-40,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,300, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,900, Washim - 41,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 706 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 665 Cottonseed refined 690 700 Cottonseed solvent 672 682 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 910 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 706 Soyoil Solvent 660 664 Cottonseed refined 695 700 Cottonseed solvent 675 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 704 Soyoil Solvent 662 665 Cottonseed refined oil 695 697 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 677 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 716 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 710 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 715, Koosnoor - 712, Solapur - 715, Supa - 715, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,200-36,700 36,200-36,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900 Akola -36,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,800, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.2 degree Celsius (98.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)