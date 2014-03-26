Nagpur, Mar 26 Barring a sharp rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. No trader was in mood for any commitment in volatile overseas market and adopted `wait and watch' move, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered smartly here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing belts also affected prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,700-40,900 33,300-41,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,800-41,000 33,400-41,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,800-40,800 Amravati 100 32,000-40,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,400-40,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 31,800-40,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,300, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,900, Washim - 41,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 662 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 672 672 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 920 910 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 701 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 710 710 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 715, Koosnoor - 712, Solapur - 715, Supa - 715, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,900-37,200 36,700-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900 Akola -36,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,800, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.2 degree Celsius (97.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.1 degree Celsius (71.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)