Nagpur, Mar 27 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment
turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. Even though soyabean oil recovered on NCDEX,
trading activity in major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment,
according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here because of good supply
from local crushing plants.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here in absence of buyers and ample stock availability.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival.
Easy condition in soyabean oil, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
no takers to soymeal also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-41,100 30,700-40,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-41,200 30,800-41,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,600-40,800
Amravati 100 31,200-40,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,700-40,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 31,200-40,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,700,
Washim - 41,300, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 701 703
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 662
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 665 668
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 920 920
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 700 703
Soyoil Solvent 660 661
Cottonseed refined 688 688
Cottonseed solvent 668 668
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 700 702
Soyoil Solvent 659 662
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 713
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
708 711
JALNA
Soyoil refined
711 712
NANDED
Soyoil refined 711 713
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 714, Supa - 712, Sangli - 714.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,800-37,300 36,800-37,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900
Akola -36,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,000,
Jalna - 36,800, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,400, Nanded - 37,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 38.3 degree Celsius (100.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.1 degree Celsius (71.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be
around 39 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
