Nagpur, Mar 27 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. Even though soyabean oil recovered on NCDEX, trading activity in major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here because of good supply from local crushing plants. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here in absence of buyers and ample stock availability. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition in soyabean oil, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and no takers to soymeal also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-41,100 30,700-40,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-41,200 30,800-41,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,600-40,800 Amravati 100 31,200-40,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,700-40,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 31,200-40,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,700, Washim - 41,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 701 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 662 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 668 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 703 Soyoil Solvent 660 661 Cottonseed refined 688 688 Cottonseed solvent 668 668 AKOLA Soyoil refined 700 702 Soyoil Solvent 659 662 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 708 711 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 714, Supa - 712, Sangli - 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,800-37,300 36,800-37,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900 Akola -36,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,800, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,400, Nanded - 37,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.3 degree Celsius (100.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.1 degree Celsius (71.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)