Nagpur, Mar 28 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Strong rally in Indian rupee against dollar, easy condition on international soymeal market in last three sessions also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Bad weather which affected overseas soyabean produce, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also said to be the reasons for upward trend in prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,800-41,000 31,000-41,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,900-41,100 31,100-41,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,900-40,800 Amravati 100 31,300-40,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,700-40,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 31,200-40,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,800, Washim - 41,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 701 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 660 Cottonseed refined 680 684 Cottonseed solvent 660 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 693 699 Soyoil Solvent 653 655 Cottonseed refined 680 684 Cottonseed solvent 660 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 694 699 Soyoil Solvent 653 658 Cottonseed refined oil 680 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 702 708 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 709 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707, Baramati - 704, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 706, Parbhani - 709, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 709, Supa - 708, Sangli - 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,100-36,500 36,500-36,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,600, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,400, Nanded - 36,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.7 degree Celsius (101.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)