Nagpur, Mar 28 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists
amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned
bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in
soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid short
supply from local crushing plants. Strong rally in Indian rupee against dollar, easy
condition on international soymeal market in last three sessions also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from
producing regions. Bad weather which affected overseas soyabean produce, healthy
rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants
also said to be the reasons for upward trend in prices here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,800-41,000 31,000-41,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,900-41,100 31,100-41,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,900-40,800
Amravati 100 31,300-40,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,700-40,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 31,200-40,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,800,
Washim - 41,300, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 701
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 660
Cottonseed refined 680 684
Cottonseed solvent 660 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 920 920
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 693 699
Soyoil Solvent 653 655
Cottonseed refined 680 684
Cottonseed solvent 660 665
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 694 699
Soyoil Solvent 653 658
Cottonseed refined oil 680 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 705 708
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
702 708
JALNA
Soyoil refined
705 709
NANDED
Soyoil refined 707 710
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707,
Baramati - 704, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 706, Parbhani - 709,
Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 709, Supa - 708, Sangli - 709.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,100-36,500 36,500-36,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900
Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,000,
Jalna - 36,600, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,400, Nanded - 36,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,000
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 38.7 degree Celsius (101.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be
around 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)