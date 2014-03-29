Nagpur, Mar 29 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival.
Continuous fall in soyabean oil since last three trading sessions, no takers to
soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX increased supply from producing regions also pushed
down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-41,000 31,400-41,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-41,100 31,500-41,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 41,800-42,300 42,000-42,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,500-40,700
Amravati 100 31,000-40,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,300-39,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 31,000-40,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,300, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,600,
Washim - 41,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 696
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 656
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 920 920
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 688 694
Soyoil Solvent 648 652
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 690 695
Soyoil Solvent 650 656
Cottonseed refined oil 680 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 701 705
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
698 703
JALNA
Soyoil refined
700 703
NANDED
Soyoil refined 702 704
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705,
Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 704,
Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 705, Supa - 700, Sangli - 705.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,100-36,500 36,000-36,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900
Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,000,
Jalna - 36,600, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,400, Nanded - 36,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,000
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.6 degree Celsius (103.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41
and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
