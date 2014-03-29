Nagpur, Mar 29 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Continuous fall in soyabean oil since last three trading sessions, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-41,000 31,400-41,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-41,100 31,500-41,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,800-42,300 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,500-40,700 Amravati 100 31,000-40,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,300-39,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 31,000-40,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,300, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,600, Washim - 41,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 696 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 656 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 920 920 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 694 Soyoil Solvent 648 652 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 690 695 Soyoil Solvent 650 656 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 701 705 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 698 703 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 703 NANDED Soyoil refined 702 704 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705, Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 705, Supa - 700, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,100-36,500 36,000-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,700, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,600, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,400, Nanded - 36,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.6 degree Celsius (103.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)