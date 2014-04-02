Nagpur, Apr 2 The rising trend in coconut KP oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in coconut KP regions because of weak production also helped to jacked up prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * However, linseed and rapeseed oil reported down here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here as supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher on renewed demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up and touched to a record high on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing belts. Fresh rise in soymeal, reports about weak production in overseas regions, upward trend on NCDEX and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-43,000 33,000-42,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-43,100 33,100-42,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,900-43,500 42,800-43,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 31,900-42,200 Amravati 100 31,300-42,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,600-41,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 31,300-42,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,000, Hingoli - 43,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,800, Washim - 43,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 702 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 662 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 880 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,180 2,150 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 699 699 Soyoil Solvent 659 659 Cottonseed refined oil 687 687 Cottonseed solvent oil 667 667 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 607 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 705 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 711, Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 712, Supa - 710, Sangli - 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,300-36,700 36,000-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,000 Akola -36,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,600, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,100 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.7 degree Celsius (103.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (70.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)