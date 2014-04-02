Nagpur, Apr 2 The rising trend in coconut KP oil remained unabated for the third
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid weak supply from producing
regions. Sharp rise in coconut KP regions because of weak production also helped to jacked up
prices, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* However, linseed and rapeseed oil reported down here in absence of buyers amid
profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here as supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported higher on renewed demand from South-based traders amid short
supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed
up and touched to a record high on increased buying support from local crushing
plants amid thin arrival from producing belts. Fresh rise in soymeal, reports about
weak production in overseas regions, upward trend on NCDEX and repeated enquiries
from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-43,000 33,000-42,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-43,100 33,100-42,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 42,900-43,500 42,800-43,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 31,900-42,200
Amravati 100 31,300-42,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,600-41,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 31,300-42,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,000, Hingoli - 43,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,800,
Washim - 43,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 702
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 662
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 880 900
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,180 2,150
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil Solvent 660 660
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 699 699
Soyoil Solvent 659 659
Cottonseed refined oil 687 687
Cottonseed solvent oil 667 667
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 710
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
607 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined
705 705
NANDED
Soyoil refined 708 708
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 711,
Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 711,
Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 712, Supa - 710, Sangli - 713.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,300-36,700 36,000-36,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,000
Akola -36,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 37,000,
Jalna - 36,600, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,100
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.7 degree Celsius (103.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.2 degree Celsius (70.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be
around 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
