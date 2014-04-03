Nagpur, Apr 3 Soyabean and cotton seed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * However, the slide in linseed and rapeseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in linseed and rapeseed oil producing regions also pushed down prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in linseed and rapeseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong on renewed demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Strong rally in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-42,000 33,000-42,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-42,100 33,100-42,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,400-44,000 43,400-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,300-41,800 Amravati 100 32,000-42,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,600-41,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 31,600-41,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,700, Hingoli - 43,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,000, Washim - 43,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 663 Cottonseed refined 695 690 Cottonseed solvent 675 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 880 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,180 2,180 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 707 700 Soyoil Solvent 667 660 Cottonseed refined 697 690 Cottonseed solvent 675 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 702 Soyoil Solvent 668 661 Cottonseed refined oil 695 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 669 DHULIA Soyoil refined 717 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 615 711 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 719, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 716, Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 719, Supa - 720, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,300-37,900 36,800-37,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900 Akola -37,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,100, Jalna - 38,400, Koosnoor - 38,200, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,600 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.7 degree Celsius (72.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.