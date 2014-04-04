Nagpur, Apr 4 In range-bound trade, linseed and rapeseed oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish because of good production of these oilseeds in this season. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, coconut KP oil zoomed up here on increased demand from local traders amid restricted supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and castor ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in linseed and rapeseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-42,000 32,600-42,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-42,100 32,700-42,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,400-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,500-41,800 Amravati 100 32,200-42,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,900-41,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,100-41,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,800, Hingoli - 43,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,100, Washim - 43,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 669 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 840 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,330 1,330 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,220 2,180 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil Solvent 667 667 Cottonseed refined 697 697 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil Solvent 668 668 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 717 717 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 615 715 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 711 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 719, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 716, Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 719, Supa - 720, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,300-37,900 37,300-37,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900 Akola -37,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,100, Jalna - 38,400, Koosnoor - 38,200, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,600 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius (104.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (70.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *