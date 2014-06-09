Nagpur, June 9 In range-bound trade, groundnut and sunflower oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish because of weak trend in producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyaeban prices and reports about good soyabean production in this season also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,000-41,500 37,000-41,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,100-41,600 37,100-41,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,500-46,000 45,500-46,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 36,200-41,200 Amravati 100 36,600-40,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,200-41,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 36,300-41,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,800, Hingoli - 42,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,800, Malkapur - 42,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,500, Washim - 43,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 674 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 635 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 760 770 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 673 670 Soyoil Solvent 633 631 Cottonseed refined 658 658 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 675 672 Soyoil Solvent 635 632 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 684 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 683 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 688 682 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 686, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 689, Parbhani - 692, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 687, Supa - 690, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,400-42,000 41,400-42,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,400 Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,300, Hingoli - 42,600, Jalna - 42,400, Koosnoor - 42,700, Latur - 42,800, Nanded - 42,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,400 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 47.3 degree Celsius (117.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *