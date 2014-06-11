Nagpur, June 11 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported weak on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Continuous fall
on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices also pushed down prices here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-41,000 36,000-41,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,100-41,100 36,100-41,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,500-46,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 35,800-41,200
Amravati 100 36,100-40,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 35,600-41,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 150 35,000-40,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,500, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,600, Malkapur - 41,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,300,
Washim - 42,400, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor 10 2,800-3,000 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya 20 6,800-7,000 6,400-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 770 780
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,330
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 673 673
Soyoil Solvent 633 633
Cottonseed refined 658 658
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 675 675
Soyoil Solvent 635 635
Cottonseed refined oil 660 660
Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 687 687
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
685 685
JALNA
Soyoil refined
687 687
NANDED
Soyoil refined 688 688
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 686,
Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 689, Parbhani - 692,
Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 687, Supa - 690, Sangli - 690.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,600-42,200 41,600-42,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,600
Akola -41,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,500, Hingoli - 42,800,
Jalna - 42,600, Koosnoor - 42,900, Latur - 43,000, Nanded - 43,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,500
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.8 degree Celsius (114.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 29 degree Celsius respectively.
