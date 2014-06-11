Nagpur, June 11 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported weak on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Continuous fall on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-41,000 36,000-41,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-41,100 36,100-41,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,500-46,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,800-41,200 Amravati 100 36,100-40,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,600-41,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 150 35,000-40,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,500, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,600, Malkapur - 41,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,300, Washim - 42,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor 10 2,800-3,000 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 20 6,800-7,000 6,400-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,330 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 673 673 Soyoil Solvent 633 633 Cottonseed refined 658 658 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 686, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 689, Parbhani - 692, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 687, Supa - 690, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,600-42,200 41,600-42,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,600 Akola -41,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,500, Hingoli - 42,800, Jalna - 42,600, Koosnoor - 42,900, Latur - 43,000, Nanded - 43,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.8 degree Celsius (114.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *