Nagpur, June 12 Soyabean and cotton seed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. Reports about delay in monsoon in Vidarbha also activated stockists, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered on good demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts. Reports about delay in monsoon, healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,100-41,000 34,700-41,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,200-41,200 34,800-41,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,000-45,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,700-41,200 Amravati 100 36,000-40,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,500-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 35,000-40,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,600, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,600, Malkapur - 41,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,400, Washim - 42,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 683 679 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 643 639 Cottonseed refined 665 660 Cottonseed solvent 645 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 680 675 Soyoil Solvent 639 636 Cottonseed refined 665 658 Cottonseed solvent 645 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 681 677 Soyoil Solvent 641 638 Cottonseed refined oil 665 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 690 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 692 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 691 688 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 692, Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 693, Pachora - 691, Parbhani - 695, Koosnoor - 692, Solapur - 690, Supa - 694, Sangli - 695. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-41,500 41,300-41,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,100 Akola -41,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,500, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - 42,200, Koosnoor - 42,300, Latur - 43,000, Nanded - 42,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,200 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.4 degree Celsius (108.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (81.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *