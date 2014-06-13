Nagpur, June 13 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, coconut KP oil suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. Reports about timely monsoon in Southern parts of the country also affected prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Good rally on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also jacked up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-42,000 35,700-41,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-42,100 35,800-41,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,000-45,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,900-41,700 Amravati 100 36,500-41,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,800-42,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 35,400-41,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,900, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,000, Malkapur - 41,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,600, Washim - 42,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 688 684 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 644 Cottonseed refined 670 665 Cottonseed solvent 650 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,600 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 683 679 Soyoil Solvent 643 640 Cottonseed refined 670 664 Cottonseed solvent 650 643 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 679 Soyoil Solvent 646 640 Cottonseed refined oil 670 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 643 DHULIA Soyoil refined 693 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 694 690 JALNA Soyoil refined 696 690 NANDED Soyoil refined 694 691 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 696, Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 697, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 697 Koosnoor - 696, Solapur - 695, Supa - 698, Sangli - 699. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-41,500 41,000-41,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,100 Akola -41,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,500, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - 42,200, Koosnoor - 42,300, Latur - 43,000, Nanded - 42,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,200 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.6 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *