Nagpur, June 13 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil remained
unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices
rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a
firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America.
Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices,
sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Meanwhile, coconut KP oil suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid release of
stock from stockists. Reports about timely monsoon in Southern parts of the country
also affected prices.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor ruled steady in
sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin
supply from producing regions. Good rally on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also jacked up prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-42,000 35,700-41,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,100-42,100 35,800-41,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,000-45,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 35,900-41,700
Amravati 100 36,500-41,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 35,800-42,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 35,400-41,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,900, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 42,000, Malkapur - 41,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,600,
Washim - 42,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 688 684
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 648 644
Cottonseed refined 670 665
Cottonseed solvent 650 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,600 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 683 679
Soyoil Solvent 643 640
Cottonseed refined 670 664
Cottonseed solvent 650 643
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 685 679
Soyoil Solvent 646 640
Cottonseed refined oil 670 665
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 643
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 693 690
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
694 690
JALNA
Soyoil refined
696 690
NANDED
Soyoil refined 694 691
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 696,
Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 697, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 697
Koosnoor - 696, Solapur - 695, Supa - 698, Sangli - 699.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-41,500 41,000-41,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,100
Akola -41,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,500, Hingoli - 41,800,
Jalna - 42,200, Koosnoor - 42,300, Latur - 43,000, Nanded - 42,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,200
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.6 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 29
degree Celsius respectively.
