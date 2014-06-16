Nagpur, June 16 Soyabean oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up because of healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. Upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also helped to push up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanthile, coconut KP oil prices suffered heavily here on poor demand from local traders amid sharp fall in producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported a sharp fall on poor buying support from local traders amid increased supply from millers. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, downward trend in soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased arrival from producing belts also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,900-41,700 34,700-41,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,000-41,800 34,800-41,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,300-45,000 44,300-45,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,900-41,600 Amravati 100 34,500-41,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,800-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,500-41,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,700, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,800, Malkapur - 41,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,200, Washim - 42,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 650 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,580 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 688 Soyoil Solvent 651 648 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 693 690 Soyoil Solvent 652 648 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 696 JALNA Soyoil refined 702 698 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 697 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702, Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 699, Parbhani - 701 Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 700, Supa - 704, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,500-40,000 40,000-40,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,500 Akola -39,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,500, Hingoli - 40,200, Jalna - 40,600, Koosnoor - 40,400, Latur - 40,600, Nanded - 41,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 41,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,600 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.7 degree Celsius (101.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.1 degree Celsius (80.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.1 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *