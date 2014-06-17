Nagpur, June 17 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the second
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend.
Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and
increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on poor buying support from local crushing plants good supply from
producing regions. No takers to soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and poor quality arrival also pushed down prices in thin trading activity,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-41,100 34,000-41,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-41,200 34,100-41,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 44,100-44,500 44,300-45,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,500-41,500
Amravati 100 34,200-41,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,800-41,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 34,500-41,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 42,000, Malkapur - 42,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,000,
Washim - 41,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 699 695
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 659 656
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 694 691
Soyoil Solvent 654 650
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 695 690
Soyoil Solvent 655 651
Cottonseed refined oil 670 670
Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 704 699
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
703 700
JALNA
Soyoil refined
706 701
NANDED
Soyoil refined 708 703
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708,
Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 706
Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 705, Supa - 708, Sangli - 710.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,500-40,000 39,500-40,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,500
Akola -39,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,500, Hingoli - 40,200,
Jalna - 40,600, Koosnoor - 40,400, Latur - 40,600, Nanded - 41,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 41,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,600
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.7 degree Celsius (105.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 11.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
