Nagpur, June 17 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local crushing plants good supply from producing regions. No takers to soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and poor quality arrival also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-41,100 34,000-41,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-41,200 34,100-41,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,100-44,500 44,300-45,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,500-41,500 Amravati 100 34,200-41,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,800-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,500-41,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,000, Malkapur - 42,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,000, Washim - 41,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 699 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 659 656 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 694 691 Soyoil Solvent 654 650 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 690 Soyoil Solvent 655 651 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 704 699 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 703 700 JALNA Soyoil refined 706 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 703 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 706 Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 705, Supa - 708, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,500-40,000 39,500-40,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,500 Akola -39,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,500, Hingoli - 40,200, Jalna - 40,600, Koosnoor - 40,400, Latur - 40,600, Nanded - 41,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 41,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,600 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.7 degree Celsius (105.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 11.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *