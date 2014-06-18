Nagpur, June 18 Barring a fall in sunflower refined oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled sunflower oil prices down. Even though overseas oil prices reported strong, no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here on poor demand from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of pre-monsoon rains in parts of Vidarbha. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-41,400 34,000-41,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-41,500 34,100-41,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,300-45,000 44,300-45,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,500-41,800 Amravati 100 34,400-41,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,400-41,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,000, Malkapur - 42,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,000, Washim - 41,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 699 699 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 659 659 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 750 760 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 694 694 Soyoil Solvent 654 654 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil Solvent 655 655 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 704 704 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 703 703 JALNA Soyoil refined 706 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 706 Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 705, Supa - 708, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,400-39,900 39,500-40,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,500 Akola -39,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,500, Hingoli - 40,200, Jalna - 40,600, Koosnoor - 40,400, Latur - 40,600, Nanded - 41,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 41,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,600 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.1 degree Celsius (106.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 14.9 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *