Nagpur, June 19 In range-bound trade, coconut KP oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak trend in producing regions. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil also pulled down prices. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of sharp fall in Indian rupee against dollar affecting trading activity in major edible oils, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-41,000 35,200-41,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-41,100 35,300-41,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,300-45,000 44,300-45,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,800-41,300 Amravati 100 34,000-41,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,900-41,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,700-41,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,00, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,000, Malkapur - 42,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,900, Washim - 41,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 699 699 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 659 659 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,530 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 694 694 Soyoil Solvent 654 654 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil Solvent 655 655 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 704 704 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 703 703 JALNA Soyoil refined 706 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 706 Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 705, Supa - 708, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,000-38,500 39,000-39,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,000 Akola -38,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,900, Hingoli - 39,200, Jalna - 39,300, Koosnoor - 39,400, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 38,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 4.2 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *