Nagpur, June 20 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Indian rupee against dollwar also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Easy condition in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and continuous fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-40,000 35,000-40,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-44,100 35,100-40,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 44,000-44,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 34,700-40,800 Amravati 100 34,000-41,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,700-41,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 35,000-40,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,900, Hingoli - 41,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,200, Malkapur - 41,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,800, Washim - 41,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 697 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 657 659 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,530 2,530 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 694 Soyoil Solvent 653 654 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 694 697 Soyoil Solvent 652 655 Cottonseed refined oil 675 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 702 705 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 701 703 JALNA Soyoil refined 704 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 706 707 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 706 Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 703, Supa - 706, Sangli - 708. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,000-38,500 38,000-38,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,000 Akola -38,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,900, Hingoli - 39,200, Jalna - 39,300, Koosnoor - 39,400, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 38,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *