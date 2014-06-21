Nagpur, June 21 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying
activity reported high looking toward Ramzani Eid demand from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Reports
about delay in monsoon arrival in the state also activated stockists, sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today reported a sharp recovery on
renewed demand from traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in
producing regions and increased demand from overseas industries also boosted prices.
* In edible section, soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and
sunflower refined ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in linseed and rapeseed oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-
taking selling by stockists at higher level. Sharp fall in overseas soymeal prices
also affected sentiment in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved
down again in absence of buyers amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil,
sharp fall in soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release
of stock from stockists looking towards favourable session also pushed down prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,500-40,000 35,800-40,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,600-40,100 35,900-40,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 44,000-44,500 44,000-44,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,800-40,600
Amravati 100 34,100-40,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,500-41,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 35,200-40,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,800, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,100, Malkapur - 41,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,700,
Washim - 41,300, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 697 697
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 657 657
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 780 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,530
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 692 692
Soyoil Solvent 653 653
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 694 694
Soyoil Solvent 652 652
Cottonseed refined oil 675 675
Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 702 702
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
701 701
JALNA
Soyoil refined
704 704
NANDED
Soyoil refined 706 706
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706,
Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 706
Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 703, Supa - 706, Sangli - 708.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 37,500-38,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000
Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,200,
Jalna - 38,300, Koosnoor - 38,400, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,000
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.5 degree Celsius (99.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.2 degree Celsius (79.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 4.1 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
