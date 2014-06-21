Nagpur, June 21 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high looking toward Ramzani Eid demand from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Reports about delay in monsoon arrival in the state also activated stockists, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today reported a sharp recovery on renewed demand from traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in producing regions and increased demand from overseas industries also boosted prices. * In edible section, soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in linseed and rapeseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Sharp fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down again in absence of buyers amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, sharp fall in soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists looking towards favourable session also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,500-40,000 35,800-40,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,600-40,100 35,900-40,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,000-44,500 44,000-44,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,800-40,600 Amravati 100 34,100-40,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,500-41,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 35,200-40,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,800, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,100, Malkapur - 41,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,700, Washim - 41,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 697 697 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 657 657 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 780 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,530 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 692 Soyoil Solvent 653 653 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 694 694 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined oil 675 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 702 702 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 701 701 JALNA Soyoil refined 704 704 NANDED Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 705, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 706 Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 703, Supa - 706, Sangli - 708. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 37,500-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000 Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - 38,300, Koosnoor - 38,400, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.5 degree Celsius (99.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.2 degree Celsius (79.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 4.1 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. 