Nagpur, June 23 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Sharp rise
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas
supply also fuelled price. Stockists were reportedly active looking towards delay in monsoon
arrival in over Maharashtra, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oils as overseas supply
reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor thin trading activity. Easy
condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
received a sever jolt on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality
arrival. No takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
also lowered soyabean prices in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,200-39,400 34,900-40,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,300-39,500 35,000-40,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 44,000-44,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,300-40,000
Amravati 100 34,000-39,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,600-49,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 34,200-39,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,500, Hingoli - 40,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 40,100, Malkapur - 39,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,100,
Washim - 40,300, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 697
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 657
Cottonseed refined 680 675
Cottonseed solvent 660 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,530
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 698 692
Soyoil Solvent 658 653
Cottonseed refined 679 675
Cottonseed solvent 659 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 699 694
Soyoil Solvent 659 652
Cottonseed refined oil 680 675
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 705 704
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
705 701
JALNA
Soyoil refined
708 704
NANDED
Soyoil refined 710 706
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 711,
Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 711
Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 708, Supa - 711, Sangli - 712.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000
Akola -37,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,200,
Jalna - 38,300, Koosnoor - 38,400, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,000
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
