Nagpur, June 23 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price. Stockists were reportedly active looking towards delay in monsoon arrival in over Maharashtra, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oils as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor thin trading activity. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) received a sever jolt on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also lowered soyabean prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,200-39,400 34,900-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,300-39,500 35,000-40,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 44,000-44,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,300-40,000 Amravati 100 34,000-39,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,600-49,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,200-39,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,500, Hingoli - 40,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,100, Malkapur - 39,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,100, Washim - 40,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 697 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 657 Cottonseed refined 680 675 Cottonseed solvent 660 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,530 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 698 692 Soyoil Solvent 658 653 Cottonseed refined 679 675 Cottonseed solvent 659 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 699 694 Soyoil Solvent 659 652 Cottonseed refined oil 680 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 704 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 701 JALNA Soyoil refined 708 704 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 706 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 711, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 711 Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 708, Supa - 711, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000 Akola -37,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - 38,300, Koosnoor - 38,400, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *