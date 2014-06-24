Nagpur, June 24 The rising trend in select edible oils remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Delay in monsoon arrival in this season mainly influenced the trading sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined and rapeseed oil today shot up here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also boosted prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased supply from stockists also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-40,000 34,000-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,600-40,500 34,100-40,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,000-40,100 Amravati 100 34,000-39,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,200-49,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,300-39,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,300, Hingoli - 40,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,800, Malkapur - 39,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,000, Washim - 40,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,800-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 702 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 662 Cottonseed refined 685 680 Cottonseed solvent 665 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 760 750 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 698 Soyoil Solvent 660 658 Cottonseed refined 683 679 Cottonseed solvent 664 659 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 699 Soyoil Solvent 662 659 Cottonseed refined oil 685 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 708 706 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 713 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 713, Koosnoor - 711, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,000 Akola -37,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - 38,300, Koosnoor - 38,400, Latur - 38,000, Nanded - 37,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.8 degree Celsius (101.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *