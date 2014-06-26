Nagpur, June 26 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move because of good rise in overseas oil prices, according to
sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed,
castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Poor quality
arrival, no takers to soymeal & soyabean oil, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and good supply from producing regions also pulled down prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-39,000 33,000-40,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-39,100 33,100-40,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,200-39,700
Amravati 100 33,800-39,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,000-40,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 34,200-39,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,300, Hingoli - 40,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 39,800, Malkapur - 39,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,000,
Washim - 40,700, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 703
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 663
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 665 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 699 699
Soyoil Solvent 658 658
Cottonseed refined 683 683
Cottonseed solvent 664 664
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil Solvent 660 660
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 708 708
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
707 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined
711 711
NANDED
Soyoil refined 710 710
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 711,
Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 712.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,300-37,800 37,300-37,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900
Akola -37,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 37,900,
Jalna - 38,100, Koosnoor - 38,200, Latur - 37,800, Nanded - 37,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,700
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.3 degree Celsius (104.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
