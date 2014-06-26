Nagpur, June 26 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of good rise in overseas oil prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Poor quality arrival, no takers to soymeal & soyabean oil, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing regions also pulled down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-39,000 33,000-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-39,100 33,100-40,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,200-39,700 Amravati 100 33,800-39,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-40,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,200-39,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,300, Hingoli - 40,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,800, Malkapur - 39,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,000, Washim - 40,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 663 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 699 699 Soyoil Solvent 658 658 Cottonseed refined 683 683 Cottonseed solvent 664 664 AKOLA Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 708 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 711 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,300-37,800 37,300-37,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900 Akola -37,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - 38,100, Koosnoor - 38,200, Latur - 37,800, Nanded - 37,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,700 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.3 degree Celsius (104.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (81.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *