Nagpur, June 27 Soyabean and cotton seed oil prices recovered strongly in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. Delay in monsoon arrival in all over Maharashtra activated stockists, sources said Friday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS In non edible section too, castor oil zoomed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy demand from overseas oil- paint industries also jacked up prices. Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed and coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Sharp fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Delay in monsoon arrival, healthy hike in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-40,100 32,000-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-40,200 32,100-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,200-40,000 Amravati 100 33,800-39,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-40,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,200-39,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,600, Hingoli - 40,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,800, Malkapur - 40,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,100, Washim - 40,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 704 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 665 Cottonseed refined 691 687 Cottonseed solvent 672 667 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 700 Soyoil Solvent 665 660 Cottonseed refined 689 685 Cottonseed solvent 669 667 AKOLA Soyoil refined 706 702 Soyoil Solvent 666 662 Cottonseed refined oil 692 688 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 668 DHULIA Soyoil refined 712 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 713 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 711 NANDED Soyoil refined 715 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716, Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 716, Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 715, Supa - 717, Sangli - 716. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 35,300-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900 Akola -34,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.9 degree Celsius (102.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)