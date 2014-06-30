Nagpur, June 28 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of volatility in Indian rupee against dollar, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) shot up again on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, weak soyabean output because of delay in monsoon and repeated demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-41,000 33,200-40,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-41,100 33,300-40,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,800-40,400 Amravati 100 33,200-39,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,000-40,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,300-39,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,800, Hingoli - 40,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,400, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,700, Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 668 Cottonseed refined 691 691 Cottonseed solvent 672 672 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined 689 689 Cottonseed solvent 669 669 AKOLA Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil Solvent 666 666 Cottonseed refined oil 692 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 712 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 713 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716, Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 716, Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 715, Supa - 717, Sangli - 716. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900 Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.7 degree Celsius (103.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 13.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *