Nagpur, June 28 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move because of volatility in Indian rupee against dollar, according
to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapessed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) shot up
again on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices, weak soyabean output because of delay in monsoon and
repeated demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-41,000 33,200-40,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-41,100 33,300-40,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,800-40,400
Amravati 100 33,200-39,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,000-40,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 33,300-39,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,800, Hingoli - 40,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,400, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,700,
Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 668
Cottonseed refined 691 691
Cottonseed solvent 672 672
Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil Solvent 665 665
Cottonseed refined 689 689
Cottonseed solvent 669 669
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 706 706
Soyoil Solvent 666 666
Cottonseed refined oil 692 692
Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 712 712
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
713 713
JALNA
Soyoil refined
715 715
NANDED
Soyoil refined 715 715
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716,
Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 716,
Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 715, Supa - 717, Sangli - 716.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900
Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,500,
Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.7 degree Celsius (103.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.8 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 13.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
