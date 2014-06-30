Nagpur, June 30 Soyabean and cotton seedoil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend.
Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam climbed in overseas markets.
Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources
said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed, castor and
coconut KP oils ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oils here because of delay in
monsoon arrival.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing
regions. Stockists were reportedly active because of delay in monsoon arrival.
Healthy rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-41,100 35,200-40,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,100-41,200 35,300-41,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 44,500-45,000 44,000-44,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 35,800-40,800
Amravati 100 34,900-40,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,900-40,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 35,300-39,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 41,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,700, Malkapur - 41,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,000,
Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 707
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 666
Cottonseed refined 695 691
Cottonseed solvent 675 672
Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 706 704
Soyoil Solvent 667 665
Cottonseed refined 695 689
Cottonseed solvent 675 669
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 707 703
Soyoil Solvent 667 665
Cottonseed refined oil 697 692
Cottonseed solvent oil 677 672
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 715 712
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
716 713
JALNA
Soyoil refined
719 715
NANDED
Soyoil refined 717 715
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 719,
Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 719,
Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 717, Supa - 718, Sangli - 720.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900
Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,500,
Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.5 degree Celsius (77.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
