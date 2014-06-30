Nagpur, June 30 Soyabean and cotton seedoil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oils here because of delay in monsoon arrival. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Stockists were reportedly active because of delay in monsoon arrival. Healthy rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-41,100 35,200-40,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-41,200 35,300-41,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,500-45,000 44,000-44,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,800-40,800 Amravati 100 34,900-40,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,900-40,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 35,300-39,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 41,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,700, Malkapur - 41,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,000, Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 707 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 666 Cottonseed refined 695 691 Cottonseed solvent 675 672 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 704 Soyoil Solvent 667 665 Cottonseed refined 695 689 Cottonseed solvent 675 669 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 703 Soyoil Solvent 667 665 Cottonseed refined oil 697 692 Cottonseed solvent oil 677 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 715 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 716 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 719 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 719, Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 719, Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 717, Supa - 718, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900 Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius (77.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *