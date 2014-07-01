Nagpur, July 1 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm trend on NCDEX. Sentiment remained strong, as soya oil prices rose in Madhya Pradesh strongly. Increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil because of low production of soyabean seed in this season. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Delay in monsoon arrival, low production of soyabean in this season, healthy rise in soyabean oil and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,000-41,750 35,200-41,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,100-41,850 35,300-41,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 44,500-45,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 36,500-41,200 Amravati 100 35,900-41,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,800-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 36,300-41,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 42,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,400, Washim - 42,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 668 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 709 705 Soyoil Solvent 669 666 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 711 707 Soyoil Solvent 671 668 Cottonseed refined oil 697 697 Cottonseed solvent oil 677 677 DHULIA Soyoil refined 718 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 716 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 723, Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 721, Supa - 722, Sangli - 724. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900 Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.9 degree Celsius (103.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.1 degree Celsius (78.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *