Nagpur, July 1 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the second
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm trend on NCDEX.
Sentiment remained strong, as soya oil prices rose in Madhya Pradesh strongly. Increased demand
from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed,
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil because of low production of soyabean
seed in this season.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Easy
condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed
up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Delay in monsoon arrival, low production of soyabean in this
season, healthy rise in soyabean oil and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 37,000-41,750 35,200-41,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 37,100-41,850 35,300-41,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 44,500-45,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 36,500-41,200
Amravati 100 35,900-41,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 35,800-41,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 36,300-41,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 42,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,400,
Washim - 42,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 709
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 668
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 709 705
Soyoil Solvent 669 666
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 711 707
Soyoil Solvent 671 668
Cottonseed refined oil 697 697
Cottonseed solvent oil 677 677
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 718 715
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
718 716
JALNA
Soyoil refined
720 716
NANDED
Soyoil refined 722 718
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721,
Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 723,
Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 721, Supa - 722, Sangli - 724.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900
Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,500,
Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.9 degree Celsius (103.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.1 degree Celsius (78.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *