Nagpur, July 2 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyaben prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. Delay in monsoon arrival also activated stockists, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,000-42,000 36,700-41,750 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,100-42,100 36,800-41,850 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,000-45,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 36,700-41,200 Amravati 100 36,200-41,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,800-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 36,500-41,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 42,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,500, Washim - 42,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 712 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 672 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil Solvent 669 669 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined oil 697 697 Cottonseed solvent oil 677 677 DHULIA Soyoil refined 718 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 718 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 722 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 723, Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 721, Supa - 722, Sangli - 724. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,300-35,800 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900 Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,500, Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.6 degree Celsius (105.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.1 degree Celsius (80.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *