Nagpur, July 2 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapessed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid short supply from local
crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyaben prices and enquiries from
South-based plants also pushed up prices. Delay in monsoon arrival also activated
stockists, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 37,000-42,000 36,700-41,750 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 37,100-42,100 36,800-41,850 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,000-45,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 150 36,700-41,200
Amravati 100 36,200-41,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 35,800-41,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 36,500-41,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 42,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,500,
Washim - 42,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 712
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 672
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 709 709
Soyoil Solvent 669 669
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 710 710
Soyoil Solvent 670 670
Cottonseed refined oil 697 697
Cottonseed solvent oil 677 677
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 718 718
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
718 718
JALNA
Soyoil refined
720 720
NANDED
Soyoil refined 722 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721,
Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 723,
Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 721, Supa - 722, Sangli - 724.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,300-35,800 35,500-36,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900
Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,500,
Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.6 degree Celsius (105.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.1 degree Celsius (80.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *