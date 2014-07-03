Nagpur, July 3 Castpr oil prices recovered strongly in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Sentiment
also improved because of good demand overseas oil-paint industries. Reports about low monsoon in
this season in all over country also activated stockists, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapessed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in castor oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Poor quality arrival, no
takers to soybean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
also affected sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-41,500 36,700-41,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,100-41,600 36,800-41,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,000-45,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 36,500-41,000
Amravati 100 36,200-41,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 35,900-41,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 36,100-41,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 42,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,500,
Washim - 42,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 712
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 672
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 709 709
Soyoil Solvent 669 669
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 710 710
Soyoil Solvent 670 670
Cottonseed refined oil 697 697
Cottonseed solvent oil 677 677
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 718 718
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
718 718
JALNA
Soyoil refined
720 720
NANDED
Soyoil refined 722 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721,
Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 723,
Koosnoor - 721, Solapur - 721, Supa - 722, Sangli - 724.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,300-35,800 35,300-35,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900
Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 35,500,
Jalna - 35,600, Koosnoor - 36,000, Latur - 35,800, Nanded - 35,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.5 degree Celsius (104.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
