Nagpur, July 5 Barring a fall in sharp soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid increased arrival from producing regions looking towards revival of monsoon in the state. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean said to the reasons of easy condition in soyabean prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-41,500 33,900-41,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,600-41,600 34,000-41,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,000-45,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,300-41,200 Amravati 100 34,300-41,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,900-41,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,000-41,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 42,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,500, Washim - 42,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 706 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 667 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 770 770 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,320 1,320 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 705 Soyoil Solvent 661 667 Cottonseed refined 691 695 Cottonseed solvent 671 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 699 703 Soyoil Solvent 659 663 Cottonseed refined oil 697 697 Cottonseed solvent oil 677 677 DHULIA Soyoil refined 709 711 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 708 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 713 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 716, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 715, Koosnoor - 712, Solapur - 712, Supa - 716, Sangli - 716. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900 Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - 37,900, Koosnoor - 38,000, Latur - 38,200, Nanded - 37,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,400 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.5 degree Celsius (103.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *