Nagpur, July 7 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment
turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh
fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected
sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed,
castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported down here on lack of demand from local traders amid short
supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival.
Fresh fall in soybean oil, easy condition in soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and
increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,000-41,000 36,300-41,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,100-41,100 36,400-41,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,000-45,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 35,800-41,200
Amravati 100 35,300-41,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 35,900-41,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 34,000-41,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 42,400, Malkapur - 42,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,200,
Washim - 42,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 703
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 662
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 695 700
Soyoil Solvent 655 661
Cottonseed refined 691 691
Cottonseed solvent 671 671
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 696 699
Soyoil Solvent 656 659
Cottonseed refined oil 697 697
Cottonseed solvent oil 677 677
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 706 708
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
705 708
JALNA
Soyoil refined
708 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 708 712
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708,
Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 712,
Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 713.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 37,200-37,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900
Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,900,
Jalna - 37,900, Koosnoor - 38,000, Latur - 38,200, Nanded - 37,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,400
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.3 degree Celsius (79.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
