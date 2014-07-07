Nagpur, July 7 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported down here on lack of demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in soybean oil, easy condition in soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-41,000 36,300-41,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-41,100 36,400-41,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,000-45,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,800-41,200 Amravati 100 35,300-41,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,900-41,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,000-41,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,400, Malkapur - 42,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,200, Washim - 42,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 662 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 695 700 Soyoil Solvent 655 661 Cottonseed refined 691 691 Cottonseed solvent 671 671 AKOLA Soyoil refined 696 699 Soyoil Solvent 656 659 Cottonseed refined oil 697 697 Cottonseed solvent oil 677 677 DHULIA Soyoil refined 706 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 708 JALNA Soyoil refined 708 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 37,200-37,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900 Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - 37,900, Koosnoor - 38,000, Latur - 38,200, Nanded - 37,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,400 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.3 degree Celsius (79.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *