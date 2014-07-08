Nagpur, July 8 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. Easy condition in international edible oils
and fresh fall on NCDEX also affected sentiment. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move till Modi government first Budget, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapessed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready segment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
declined further on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Increased supply
from producing regions, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend on
NCDEX also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-40,500 36,000-41,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,100-40,600 36,100-41,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,000-45,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 35,600-41,200
Amravati 100 35,300-41,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 35,800-40,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 34,000-40,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 42,400, Malkapur - 42,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,200,
Washim - 42,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 695 695
Soyoil Solvent 655 655
Cottonseed refined 691 691
Cottonseed solvent 671 671
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 696 696
Soyoil Solvent 656 656
Cottonseed refined oil 697 697
Cottonseed solvent oil 677 677
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 706 706
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
705 705
JALNA
Soyoil refined
708 708
NANDED
Soyoil refined 708 708
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708,
Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 712,
Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 713.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900
Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,900,
Jalna - 37,900, Koosnoor - 38,000, Latur - 38,200, Nanded - 37,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,400
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.5 degree Celsius (99.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.1 degree Celsius (80.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.
* * * *
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-July 8
Nagpur, July 8 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor demand from local traders amid high moisture
content arrival. Lacklustre trading activity on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram
prices and increased supply from producing regions also pulled down prices, according to
sources.
* * * *