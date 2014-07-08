Nagpur, July 8 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. Easy condition in international edible oils and fresh fall on NCDEX also affected sentiment. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move till Modi government first Budget, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready segment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined further on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Increased supply from producing regions, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend on NCDEX also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-40,500 36,000-41,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-40,600 36,100-41,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,000-45,500 45,000-45,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,600-41,200 Amravati 100 35,300-41,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,800-40,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,000-40,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,400, Malkapur - 42,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,200, Washim - 42,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 780 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil Solvent 655 655 Cottonseed refined 691 691 Cottonseed solvent 671 671 AKOLA Soyoil refined 696 696 Soyoil Solvent 656 656 Cottonseed refined oil 697 697 Cottonseed solvent oil 677 677 DHULIA Soyoil refined 706 706 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 708 708 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 709, Solapur - 710, Supa - 713, Sangli - 713. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,900 Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,800, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - 37,900, Koosnoor - 38,000, Latur - 38,200, Nanded - 37,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,400 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.5 degree Celsius (99.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.1 degree Celsius (80.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-July 8 Nagpur, July 8 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Lacklustre trading activity on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and increased supply from producing regions also pulled down prices, according to sources.