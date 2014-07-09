Nagpur, July 9 The slide in select edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil today opened on weak note on poor demand from local traders amid increased overseas supply. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pushed down prices. * Meanwhile groundnut oil prices jacked up here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. * Groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of buying support from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-39,500 34,000-40,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-40,000 34,100-40,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,500-45,000 45,000-45,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,600-40,200 Amravati 100 34,300-40,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,900-40,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,200-40,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,400, Malkapur - 41,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,200, Washim - 41,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 697 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 657 660 Cottonseed refined 690 692 Cottonseed solvent 670 672 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,580 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 693 695 Soyoil Solvent 653 655 Cottonseed refined 690 691 Cottonseed solvent 670 671 AKOLA Soyoil refined 694 697 Soyoil Solvent 653 656 Cottonseed refined oil 693 697 Cottonseed solvent oil 673 677 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 706 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 704 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 708 NANDED Soyoil refined 705 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 704, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 706, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 708, Supa - 711, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 37,000-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,400 Akola -36,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - 37,400, Koosnoor - 37,500, Latur - 37,700, Nanded - 37,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.9 degree Celsius (102.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.6 degree Celsius (80.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. 