Nagpur, July 9 The slide in select edible oil prices continued unabated in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists
amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned
bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in
soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment,
according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil today opened on weak note on poor demand from
local traders amid increased overseas supply. Profit-taking selling by stockists at
higher level also pushed down prices.
* Meanwhile groundnut oil prices jacked up here on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and
Marathwada.
* Groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid good
supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on lack of buying support from local traders amid increased supply
from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal, easy
condition on NCDEX and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed
down prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-39,500 34,000-40,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-40,000 34,100-40,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 44,500-45,000 45,000-45,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,600-40,200
Amravati 100 34,300-40,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,900-40,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 33,200-40,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,400, Malkapur - 41,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,200,
Washim - 41,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 697 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 657 660
Cottonseed refined 690 692
Cottonseed solvent 670 672
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 780
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,580 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 693 695
Soyoil Solvent 653 655
Cottonseed refined 690 691
Cottonseed solvent 670 671
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 694 697
Soyoil Solvent 653 656
Cottonseed refined oil 693 697
Cottonseed solvent oil 673 677
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 703 706
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
704 705
JALNA
Soyoil refined
705 708
NANDED
Soyoil refined 705 708
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706,
Baramati - 704, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 706, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 708, Supa - 711, Sangli - 710.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 37,000-37,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,400
Akola -36,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,400,
Jalna - 37,400, Koosnoor - 37,500, Latur - 37,700, Nanded - 37,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 38.9 degree Celsius (102.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.6 degree Celsius (80.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.
