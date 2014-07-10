Nagpur, July 10 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil and American soya digam reported sharp fall because of abolishing import duty on crude oils in today's Union Budget. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oils rule steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further here on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from crushing plants. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 697 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 652 657 Cottonseed refined 680 688 Cottonseed solvent 660 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,600 2,600 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 695 Soyoil Solvent 650 655 Cottonseed refined 680 687 Cottonseed solvent 660 666 AKOLA Soyoil refined 690 697 Soyoil Solvent 650 656 Cottonseed refined oil 681 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 661 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 698 702 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 698 701 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 703 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 704, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 706, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 708, Supa - 711, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,500-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,000 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 37,100, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 36,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,800 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.5 degree Celsius (99.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.0 degree Celsius (78.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market on Nagpur APMC remained closed today on the occasion of Ashadi Edadashi parna. * * * *