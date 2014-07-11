Nagpur, July 11 In range-bound trade, soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil prices declined further at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Inadequate monsoon, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-39,800 33,600-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-39,900 33,700-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,500-45,000 44,500-45,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 34,100-40,300 Amravati 100 34,300-40,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 150 33,900-40,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,200-40,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,100, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,400, Malkapur - 41,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,300, Washim - 41,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 693 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 654 Cottonseed refined 670 675 Cottonseed solvent 650 656 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,600 2,600 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 690 Soyoil Solvent 645 650 Cottonseed refined 670 677 Cottonseed solvent 650 656 AKOLA Soyoil refined 687 691 Soyoil Solvent 647 652 Cottonseed refined oil 672 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 652 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 694 696 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 694 700 JALNA Soyoil refined 696 702 NANDED Soyoil refined 696 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703, Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 701, Parbhani - 707, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 706, Supa - 708, Sangli - 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,000 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 37,100, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 36,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,800 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (99.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.2 degree Celsius (79.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *