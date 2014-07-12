Nagpur, July 12 Barring a a sharp rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Expectation of weak production of coconut in this season also activated stockists, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,625 2,600 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 647 647 Cottonseed refined oil 672 672 Cottonseed solvent oil 652 652 DHULIA Soyoil refined 694 694 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 694 694 JALNA Soyoil refined 696 696 NANDED Soyoil refined 696 696 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703, Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 701, Parbhani - 707, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 706, Supa - 708, Sangli - 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,000 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 37,100, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 36,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,800 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.8 degree Celsius (94.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.7 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today on the occasion of Guru-pornima. * * * *