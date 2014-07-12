Nagpur, July 12 Barring a a sharp rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil
prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence
of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Expectation of weak production of
coconut in this season also activated stockists, sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed
and castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 689
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,625 2,600
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 685 685
Soyoil Solvent 645 645
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 687 687
Soyoil Solvent 647 647
Cottonseed refined oil 672 672
Cottonseed solvent oil 652 652
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 694 694
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
694 694
JALNA
Soyoil refined
696 696
NANDED
Soyoil refined 696 696
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703,
Baramati - 703, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 701, Parbhani - 707,
Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 706, Supa - 708, Sangli - 709.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,000
Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,900,
Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 37,100, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 36,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,800
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.8 degree Celsius (94.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.7 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today on the
occasion of Guru-pornima.
