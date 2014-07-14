Nagpur, July 14 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Release of stock from stockists, no takers to soyabean oil and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-38,800 34,000-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-39,900 34,100-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,500-45,000 44,500-45,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,100-39,300 Amravati 100 34,300-38,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,700-38,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,200-39,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,100, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,400, Malkapur - 39,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 40,000, Washim - 40,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 692 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 652 652 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,625 2,625 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil Solvent 649 649 Cottonseed refined oil 672 672 Cottonseed solvent oil 652 652 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 697 697 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 699 NANDED Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 703, Koosnoor - 704, Solapur - 705, Supa - 706, Sangli - 706. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,200-36,700 36,000-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,100 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 37,100, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 36,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,900 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.2 degree Celsius (98.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.7 degree Celsius (78.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 12.4 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *