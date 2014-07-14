Nagpur, July 14 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in
Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed firm tendency on good demand from South-based traders amid weak
supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival.
Release of stock from stockists, no takers to soyabean oil and fresh fall in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-38,800 34,000-39,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-39,900 34,100-39,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 44,500-45,000 44,500-45,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,100-39,300
Amravati 100 34,300-38,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,700-38,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 34,200-39,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,100, Hingoli - 41,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 40,400, Malkapur - 39,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 40,000,
Washim - 40,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 692
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 652 652
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,625 2,625
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 688 688
Soyoil Solvent 648 648
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 689 689
Soyoil Solvent 649 649
Cottonseed refined oil 672 672
Cottonseed solvent oil 652 652
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 697 697
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
697 697
JALNA
Soyoil refined
699 699
NANDED
Soyoil refined 698 698
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706,
Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 703,
Koosnoor - 704, Solapur - 705, Supa - 706, Sangli - 706.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,200-36,700 36,000-36,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,100
Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,900,
Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 37,100, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 36,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,900
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.2 degree Celsius (98.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.7 degree Celsius (78.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 12.4 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
