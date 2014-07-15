Nagpur, July 15 Coconut KP oil found some buying support from traders in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra and gained some fresh ground in view of good rise in producing belts. Short supply from local crushing plants and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh coconut oil market also helped to push up prices. Reported demand from North-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, and castor oils ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered strongly on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-40,100 33,000-39,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-40,200 33,100-39,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,600-39,700 Amravati 100 34,000-39,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,500-39,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,900-39,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,300, Hingoli - 41,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 40,600, Malkapur - 40,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 40,100, Washim - 40,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,300-4,500 3,900-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 692 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 652 652 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,625 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 648 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil Solvent 649 649 Cottonseed refined oil 672 672 Cottonseed solvent oil 652 652 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 697 697 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 699 NANDED Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 703, Koosnoor - 704, Solapur - 705, Supa - 706, Sangli - 706. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,200-36,700 36,200-36,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,100 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 37,100, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 36,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,900 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.5 degree Celsius (94.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius (77.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 10.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *