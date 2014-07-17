Nagpur, July 17 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Fresh rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants. Low expectation in soyabean output in this season because of weak monsoon, fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-41,000 33,400-40,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-41,100 33,500-40,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,800-40,300 Amravati 100 34,000-39,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,600-40,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,900-40,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,400, Hingoli - 41,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,200, Malkapur - 41,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,200, Washim - 41,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 650 Cottonseed refined 680 670 Cottonseed solvent 660 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 688 Soyoil Solvent 650 648 Cottonseed refined 678 670 Cottonseed solvent 659 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 688 Soyoil Solvent 652 648 Cottonseed refined oil 680 672 Cottonseed solvent oil 659 652 DHULIA Soyoil refined 699 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 696 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 697 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 706, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 707, Supa - 708, Sangli - 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,200-36,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,100 Akola -36,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 36,900, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 36,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,800 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *