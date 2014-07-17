Nagpur, July 17 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend.
Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets.
Fresh rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted
prices, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut
KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local traders amid
short supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants. Low expectation in
soyabean output in this season because of weak monsoon, fresh rise in soyabean oil,
upward trend on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-41,000 33,400-40,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-41,100 33,500-40,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,800-40,300
Amravati 100 34,000-39,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,600-40,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 33,900-40,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,400, Hingoli - 41,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,200, Malkapur - 41,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,200,
Washim - 41,700, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 691
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 650
Cottonseed refined 680 670
Cottonseed solvent 660 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,330 1,330
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 690 688
Soyoil Solvent 650 648
Cottonseed refined 678 670
Cottonseed solvent 659 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 691 688
Soyoil Solvent 652 648
Cottonseed refined oil 680 672
Cottonseed solvent oil 659 652
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 699 697
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
699 696
JALNA
Soyoil refined
701 697
NANDED
Soyoil refined 700 698
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708,
Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 706,
Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 707, Supa - 708, Sangli - 709.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,200-36,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,100
Akola -36,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,900,
Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 36,900, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 36,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,800
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.6 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
