Nagpur, July 18 Groundnut and rapeseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh seasonal buying by Vansaspati millers amid a firming trend in groundnut producing regions. Weak monsoon and good demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported weak in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists. Fresh fall on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-40,500 33,400-41,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-40,600 33,500-41,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,700-40,300 Amravati 150 34,000-39,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,500-40,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,700-40,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,200, Hingoli - 41,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,000, Malkapur - 41,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,000, Washim - 41,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 10 7,200-7,400 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 694 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 654 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,330 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 690 Soyoil Solvent 650 650 Cottonseed refined 678 678 Cottonseed solvent 659 659 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 691 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 699 699 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 699 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 706, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 707, Supa - 708, Sangli - 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,100 Akola -36,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,800, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 37,000, Koosnoor - 36,900, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 36,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,800 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (77.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 4.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rain or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *