Nagpur, July 21 Barring a rise in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed rapeseed oil prices up, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, fresh hike soyabean and reports about weak soyabean crop position in this season because of poor monsoon also activated stockists, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-42,000 35,400-41,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,600-42,100 35,500-41,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,100-40,800 Amravati 100 34,200-39,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,900-41,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,700-40,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,300, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 42,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,000, Washim - 41,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 655 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 691 691 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined 678 678 Cottonseed solvent 659 659 AKOLA Soyoil refined 692 692 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 701 701 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 702 702 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 705 NANDED Soyoil refined 703 703 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 707, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 708, Supa - 708, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,600 Akola -36,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 35,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.6 degree Celsius (79.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 10.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)