Nagpur, July 21 Barring a rise in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed rapeseed oil prices up, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
firmed up again on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from
producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal, fresh hike soyabean and reports about
weak soyabean crop position in this season because of poor monsoon also activated
stockists, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,500-42,000 35,400-41,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,600-42,100 35,500-41,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,100-40,800
Amravati 100 34,200-39,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,900-41,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 33,700-40,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,300, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 42,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,000,
Washim - 41,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 695 695
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 655 655
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 691 691
Soyoil Solvent 652 652
Cottonseed refined 678 678
Cottonseed solvent 659 659
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 692 692
Soyoil Solvent 652 652
Cottonseed refined oil 680 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 701 701
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
702 702
JALNA
Soyoil refined
705 705
NANDED
Soyoil refined 703 703
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709,
Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 707,
Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 708, Supa - 708, Sangli - 710.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,600
Akola -36,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,400,
Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 35,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.6 degree Celsius (79.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 10.1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
