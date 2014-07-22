Nagpur, July 22 Soyabean and sunflower refined oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment. Reports about arrival of good monsoon in all over Vidarbha also started pulling down the prices of soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of rains since yesterday evening. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 651 655 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 760 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 689 Soyoil Solvent 646 650 Cottonseed refined 678 678 Cottonseed solvent 659 659 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 690 Soyoil Solvent 645 648 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 699 701 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 696 702 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 705 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 703 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 702, Supa - 705, Sangli - 707. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,600 Akola -36,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 35,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 42.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Nagpur APMC of officially opened today but no auction reported in soyabean or foodgrain item till 1.45 pm because of heavy rains since last evening.