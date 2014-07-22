Nagpur, July 22 Soyabean and sunflower refined oil prices dipped up at the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing
levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and
American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment. Reports about arrival of good monsoon
in all over Vidarbha also started pulling down the prices of soyabean oil, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils
ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in
mood for any commitment because of rains since yesterday evening.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 695
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 651 655
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350
Sunflower oil refined 760 770
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 685 689
Soyoil Solvent 646 650
Cottonseed refined 678 678
Cottonseed solvent 659 659
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 686 690
Soyoil Solvent 645 648
Cottonseed refined oil 680 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 699 701
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
696 702
JALNA
Soyoil refined
701 705
NANDED
Soyoil refined 699 703
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706,
Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 704,
Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 702, Supa - 705, Sangli - 707.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,600
Akola -36,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,400,
Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 35,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 42.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with few spells of rains. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely
to be around 25 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
ATTN : Nagpur APMC of officially opened today but no auction reported in soyabean or foodgrain
item till 1.45 pm because of heavy rains since last evening.